KPMG Chair explains decision to stop all non-audit services to JSE listed clients

KPMG South Africa says it will be ceasing all of its non- audit related services to its listed audit clients with effect from 31 March. It says this is as a result of an intensive review process. KPMG says it seeks to improve the perception of auditor independence and protecting the interests of the public. Wiseman Khuhlu, Board Chair of KPMG joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 15 2021 | 12:52:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)