KPMG: FX, tax & COVID-19 most important “stay-awake” issues for Nigerian CFOs

A new report by multinational consulting firm, KPMG says that Chief Financial Officers of companies operating in Nigeria remain discouraged about the prospects for growth in the economy in the remaining part of 2021, but they remain optimistic about the prospects of growth of their various organizations and industries. The report also identifies foreign exchange availability as the most important stay-awake issue for CFO’s followed by tax and the Covid-19 pandemic. Tola Adeyemi Partner and Head of Audit Services at KPMG joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 02 Jul 2021 16:17:50 GMT

