KPMG sees modest recovery for Nigeria despite rising oil prices

KPMG says it expect a modest growth of 1.9 per cent for Nigeria this year despite rising oil prices. The Tax and advisory services provider also say they expect inflation to taper while the Central Bank could exact a modest level of monetary tightening. Olusegun Zaccheaus, Associate Director for Strategy and Economics at KPMG Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 14:01:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)