Kubayi-Ngubane criticises travel bans, explains how the AfCFTA will boost SA tourism

The tourism industry has been the hardest hit, as a result of Covid-19. The labour-intensive sector accounts for 2.9 per cent of South Africa’s economy and approximately 1.5 million jobs.

Mon Feb 01 2021 | 19:52:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)