Kwibuka27: Rwanda’s reconciliation journey

Rwanda still remembers and commemorates the over one million lives that were lost in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, 27 years ago. Two decades later Rwanda was hailed for its impressive socio-economic transformation. The journey was not easy and as His Excellency Paul Kagame puts, the country made three choices; To stay together, Be accountable and think big. This episode is dedicated to those forever lost, the ones they left behind, and to Rwanda: A nation reborn!

PUBLISHED: Tue, 04 May 2021 12:04:28 GMT