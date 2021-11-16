Share

Lagos panel report indicts army, police over Lekki shooting

A report by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting has indicted the Nigerian Army and the Police of complicity in the death of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in 2020. The panel also made some recommendations to the government. What role does civil society play in ensuring that these recommendations are implemented? Kolawole Oluwadare, the Deputy Director at the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 16 Nov 2021 14:41:04 GMT