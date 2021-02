#LagosEconomicSummit2021: Olam regrouping for opportunities in the market

On the side-lines of the 2021 Lagos State Investment Summit, the Vice President of Corporate and Government Relations at Olam International, Ade Adefeko, says the company is regrouping to take advantage of the opportunities in the market, with over two-billion-dollars’ worth of investments in Nigeria. He discussed this with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 14:05:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)