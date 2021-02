#LagosEconomicSummit2021: Olumide Akpata: NBA more insistent on respect for the rule of law

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata says it is important that the government and private sector do not play lip service to the rule of law. With regards to the lack of citizen trust in the on-going state judicial panels investigating issues of police brutality, Akpata advised that it was too early to give up on the panels. He discussed this and more with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 11:47:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)