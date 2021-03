Liberty swings into loss amid COVID-19 hit

Liberty swung to a loss in the year ended December, after posting a profit in the previous comparable period. Total death and disability claims paid during 2020 increased by 11.4 per cent. A pandemic reserve of R3 billion that was established last year, has been re-assessed, resulting in a marginal increase of R73 million before tax. Liberty CEO, David Munro joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 16:41:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)