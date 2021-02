Liberty Two Degrees CEO: Malls will look different in the future but won’t go away

Like for many companies, 2020 was a bit of a tough year for Liberty two degrees. The company has suffered a significant loss in headline earnings with a 56.6 per cent decline for the year ended 31 December 2020. Revenue for the property company was also down 12 per cent. Amelia Beattie, CEO of Liberty Two Degrees joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 13:36:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)