Lifting self-generation threshold is a step in the right direction, says Sibanye CEO

South Africa’s mining industry has been thrown in some tailwinds in the recent while. Higher commodity prices have sweetened profits, and last week President Ramaphosa increased the threshold for electricity self-generation for companies to 100 megawatts. The proof of the good environment for mining was seen in the first quarter GDP numbers, with mining being one of the biggest drivers for economic growth. Joining CNBC Africa for a conversation on the mining landscape in South Africa is Neal Froneman, the CEO at Sibanye-Stillwater.