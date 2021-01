Linklaters: Here’s what drove deal interests across Africa in 2020

2020 saw Africa record its highest project finance deal value in a decade, with French sponsors being the most active, oil and gas and renewables seeing the decade’s highest activity. Andrew Jones, the Head of Linklaters Africa Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 10:46:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)