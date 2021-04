Traders at UBA say the Central Bank of Nigeria sold a paltry volume of 12.8 billion-naira at Thursday's OMO auction across the three maturities on offer as bids at the auction were low, while local banks continued to battle with the tight system liquidity. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 23 Apr 2021 14:09:39 GMT