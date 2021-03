WTO Director-General, Okonjo-Iweala on her definition of success

At the Forbes Africa Leading Women Summit, the Director General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says that her recipe for success has been enjoying the job that she does and giving it her all. She joined Forbes Africa’s Peace Hyde to talk about this and more.

