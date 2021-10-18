Making Energy Poverty History by 2030: African Energy Week 2021 Unites African Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy Leaders to Discuss the Future of the Continent’s Energy Sector

Representing Africa’s premier energy event, African Energy Week 2021 comprises an interactive exhibition and networking conference with the sole focus to address the continent’s energy challenges, enhance multi-sector investment, and drive Africa into a new era of energy and economic growth.

African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and hosted in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, represents the AEC’s annual conference and Africa’s premier energy event. With a strong mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, AEW 2021 – taking place on the 9th-12th of November 2021 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town – unites global and African energy stakeholders, providing a collaborative platform for discussions on Africa’s energy future.

AEW 2021 comprises a four-day high-level networking experience, which will host delegations and ministers from Africa’s top energy markets, as well as executives from both the private and public sector. The event will not only be transformative for the continent’s energy sector, but facilitate a much-needed economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What makes AEW 2021 both a unique and innovative conference is the event structure. The AEC has created and utilized the revolutionary African Energy Village concept – comprising a hub of venues designed to host over 2,000 delegates – to ensure the safety of attendees, while enabling participants to maximize on the event’s comprehensive program. Taking place across multiple venues at the V&A Waterfront, AEW 2021 is not only critical for collaborative energy sector dialogue – providing more session and function opportunities compared to traditional conference structures – but creates fundamental opportunities for both the tourism and business sectors, ensuring conference benefits extend into the wider economy.

The primary objective of AEW 2021 is to give and emphasize African stakeholders voices in global energy dialogue, whether it be on oil and gas, financing, or the energy transition. The conference is dedicated to the continent and its people, and not only places African narratives, ideas, and solutions at the center of conversation, but ensures they take a leading role in dialogue.

“The AEC is committed to Africa’s energy security, independence, and growth, and through AEW 2021, is focused on facilitating partnerships and deals, driving Africa-directed investments, and accelerating multi-sector energy developments across the continent. Africa is rich with resources and with a young, willing population, coupled with established enabling environments and demonstrated political will, the continent is well on its way to realize its full energy and economic potential,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Notwithstanding the role of renewables in the transition to a clean energy future, the African Energy Chamber firmly believes that oil and gas will continue to play a critical role in eradicating energy poverty and driving socio-economic growth across the continent. With valuable hydrocarbon resources awaiting exploitation and investment, Africa is well positioned to use oil and gas developments as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, and AEW 2021 seeks to emphasize this.

“Oil and gas will continue to be needed and essential for promoting global socio-economic development, especially in energy poor countries, mostly in Africa and specifically in sub-Saharan Africa. Africa should not relent on vigorously pursuing the development of its oil and gas industry, and increasing production to meet our increasing needs in order to improve access to regular energy for our economic advancement. I have no doubt that the future of Africa’s oil and gas industry is still bright despite the global energy transition uptake,” stated H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The AEC has reiterated and continues to promote the African position on the future of the continent’s energy sector, and by advocating personal responsibility, free markets, individual liberty, and an enabling environment for investors, AEW 2021 promotes multi-sector investment and integration as an ideal way to enhance local capacity and reduce the reliance on foreign aid.

“Rather than abandon the continent in the face of a challenge, the AEC has reaffirmed their commitment to African people, African business, and African energy, and will use AEW 2021 to give African people a voice in global energy dialogue, expand their participation in the continent’s energy growth, and maximize socio-economic benefits associated with the sector’s transformation,” added Sergio Pugliese, President of the African Energy Chamber in Angola.

Emphasizing the African position in global energy dialogue, AEW 2021 is proud to host industry delegations, movers and shakers, and African energy leaders from across the continent. Ministerial confirmations from resource-rich nations including Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Niger, South Sudan, Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all confirm the value of AEW 2021 and the importance of ensuring the discussion on Africa remains in Africa.

Meanwhile, Africa’s premier energy event has seen commitments made by esteemed oil and gas organizations such as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the African Petroleum Producers Organization, the African Refiners and Distributors Association, the African Development Bank, and many more. Promoting collaboration, integration, and a cooperative approach to energy sector growth, AEW 2021 will promote the role of every industry in Africa’s energy sector, recognizing the value that each energy form has in driving socio-economic growth.

What’s more, AEW 2021 recognizes the value of Africa-international partnerships and collaboration, emphasizing the role that international financiers and stakeholders will play in investing in African opportunities, transferring critical skills, and accelerating oil and gas developments across the continent. By providing a suitable platform for networking, engagement, and dealmaking, AEW 2021 will facilitate the deals that will drive Africa’s energy growth, and by proxy, enhance partnerships and domestic capacity. In light of the lucrative opportunities in Africa, international delegations from Germany, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and Canada, have all committed to AEW 2021.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing new and profound challenges to large-scale events in 2021, AEW 2021 is committed to the health and safety of delegates and staff. AEW 2021 has not taken the pandemic lightly, and by implementing strict mitigation measures including testing facilities – provided in partnership with Health Passport Worldwide – sanitizing stations, limited function attendance, and a multi-venue approach, the event is prepared to welcome delegates, speakers, exhibitors and more to AEW 2021 in Cape Town.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

