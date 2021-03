Malabu case: Italian court acquits Shell & Eni – What does this mean for Nigeria?

The Nigerian government says it is disappointed at the Italian Courts’ ruling to acquit Shell and Eni in the $1.3 billion purchase of the OPL 245 offshore oilfield from Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has given bankers until the 1st of June to declare their assets. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins me to discuss these stories.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 12:11:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)