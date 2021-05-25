Mali’s vice president Assimi Goita seizes power

Mali's interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, says he has seized power after the transitional President and Prime Minister failed to consult him about the formation of a new government. Goita, who led the August 2020 coup, also led the arrest of President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and the Defence Minister on Monday. Achike Chude, a Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for more.
PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 May 2021 16:21:33 GMT
