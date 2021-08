Trade unions representing Mango have accused parent company SAA from withholding workers salaries as blackmail to get them to backtrack on a court application to place the low cost airline in business rescue. They believe SAA want Mango to be wound down to make way for competing low cost carrier, Lift, which is owned by the consortium that’s been announced as SAA’s new equity stakeholder. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of the South African Cabin Crew Association joins CNBC Africa for more.