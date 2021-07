Share

Maroon 5 launches NFT Collection to support charitable causes

Catch an interview with Maroon 5’s Jesse Carmichael about the launch of the group’s NFT Collection. The band is treating the NFT Collection as an art project, with the purpose of moving the climate initiative forward through a “charitable DAO”. Non-Fungible Tokens help transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the block chain.

Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:34:12 GMT