Master Drilling CEO on why he believes South America will deliver returns this year

With the material impact of Covid-19, Master Drilling’s revenue fell 17 per cent for the year ended December. Net cash generation, however, jumped 72.7 per cent. Although the group experienced a significant decline in revenue in South America, this was offset by regions such as India, Africa and Scandinavia. Master Drilling CEO, Danie Pretorius joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 17:48:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)