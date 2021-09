Share

Mastercard launches $25mn fund to help small businesses navigate the digital transition

Mastercard has dedicated $25 million to help five million small businesses around the world. They aim to put all the emphasis of digitization and the next era of doing business. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Shamina Singh, President and Founder of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

Thu, 23 Sep 2021 16:10:10 GMT