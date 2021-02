Measuring progress towards SA’s development goals

COVID-19 has highlighted and further intensified many of South Africa’s developmental challenges. In its latest report, the Bureau for Economic Research shows that progress has been made in South Africa’s development in some areas, though outcomes have fallen short in several areas. Helanya Fourie, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 16:28:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)