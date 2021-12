Share

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko delivers the Gauteng Medium Term-Budget Policy Statement 2021

Gauteng Provincial MEC of Finance, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will present Gauteng's 2021 Medium Term-Budget Policy Statement on the 9th of December. This policy will outline how the richest province in South Africa will work within a challenging fiscal environment to resource its priorities and expand the delivery of quality public services to citizens.

Fri, 10 Dec 2021 03:59:38 GMT