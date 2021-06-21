MEC Parks Tau outlines robust plans to revitalize Gauteng’s economy post-Covid-19

Gauteng Economic Development MEC, Parks Tau has tabled his budget for the 2021/ 2022 and his focus is the recovery of businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic. Tau has zoomed in on Critical infrastructure in the province, as well as the Township Economic Revitalization Programme which has been allocated R250 million. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.