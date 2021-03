Metair’s headline earnings tank by 56% due to COVID-19

Metair has reported a 56 per cent dive in headline earnings for the year ended December 2020 and a 9 per cent drop in revenue. The company’s profit dropped by 45 per cent due to a hike in costs and impairments. They have cited the effects of COVID-19 as a reason not to declare a dividend. Riaz Haffejee, CEO at Metair joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 11:26:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)