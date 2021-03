Minimum Wage: Nigerian Lawmakers to meet labour unions next Tuesday

A bill that seeks to remove the minimum wage negotiations from the exclusive legislators list is at the heart of fresh nationwide protests by labour unions in Nigeria, who are set to meet with leaders of the National Assembly next Tuesday. Peter Esele, former President of the Trade Union Congress joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from this engagement.

