Momentum sees 44% drop in headline earnings as pandemic weighs

Momentum has recorded a 44 per cent drop in headline earnings per share year-on-year, for the first half of its 2021 financial year. The insurer’s earnings were dampened by the Covid-19 second wave. Momentum increased its Covid-19 provision by an additional R655 million. Momentum CEO, Hillie Meyer joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 16:51:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)