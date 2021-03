Moody’s: African banks face environmental risk threats

Moody’s says African banks face environmental risk through their lending to environmentally sensitive sectors, but they are also vulnerable through outsized holdings of government bonds. Moody’s also notes that South African and Nigerian banks lead in disclosure and adoption of environmental policies. Antonello Aquino, Associate Director for Financial Institutions Group at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 14:29:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)