Most expensive African cities

CAPE TOWN, June 23 (ANA) – A study released by Mercer on Tuesday showed that the capital city of Chad, N’Djamena, ranked as the most expensive city for expatriates, while Zambia’s Lusaka came in as the least expensive.

The New York-based consulting firm conducted a global survey in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which showed that half of the world’s 10 most expensive cities for expatriates are in Asia.

N’Djamena, which earned top spot for Africa, ranked 13th on the global list ahead of major developed cities such as New York, London, Copenhagen, Sydney and Milan.

According to the statement released by Mercer, the study is meant to provide insight for multinationals looking to relocate and for human resource leaders to attract the right skills when recruiting as more expensive destinations become more costly.