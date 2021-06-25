MOVES-Citi names new co-heads of EMEA consumer products investment banking – memo

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) – Citigroup has named new co-heads of its consumer products investment banking business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of a push to reinforce its presence in key industries, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Emre Eler and Robert Plowman will share responsibilities for the consumer business in EMEA which has been identified as a core area for growth as companies across the world adjust to changing consumer habits.

“The consumer products sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by both digitisation and sustainability,” said Nacho Orrantia-Gutierrez, Citi’s new head of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory.