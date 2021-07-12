Mozambique central bank fines S.Africa’s Standard Bank for fraudulent practices

MAPUTO, July 12 (Reuters) – The central bank of Mozambique has fined Africa’s biggest lender, Standard Bank, $4.6 million for engaging in fraudulent activities, Bank of Mozambique said on Monday.

The central bank also fined two of Standard Bank’s employees around $223,000 and $101,000 each, and barred the bank from engaging in some exchange-related activities for a year, it said in a statement.

Standard Bank, which is based in South Africa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The central bank said following on-site inspections “infringement proceedings were brought against that bank (Standard Bank) and two of its managers … for serious breaches of a prudential and exchange rate nature.”