Mozambique – Palma in peril

On the afternoon and evening of 24 March, various sites in Palma town – situated in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province – came under simultaneous attack.

A Mozambican fisherman makes his way back to the shore to sell his catch after a few days of fishing in Palma, where large deposits of natural gas where found offshore, on February 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN WESSELS via Getty Images)

The three-pronged attack

According to local reports, which have been partially corroborated, the attacks were undertaken by three groups. The first assaulted the town of Palma from a south-easterly direction, attacking a police station near the coast then moving towards the town centre. Here, they targeted a local business park, where they robbed branches of the Banco Internacional de Mocambique (BIM) and Standard Bank. A second group attacked Palma from a northerly direction, targeting the area around the Amarula Lodge. A third laid siege to the village of Assumane, 43 kilometres south of the town of Palma.

A murky situation

Currently, there are mixed reports regarding the current situation on the ground. This is largely due the severing of some internet and mobile services in Palma district. This has limited the flow of information from Palma, including precise details on the fighting, casualties, and other disruptions.

What is known is that an initial detachment of police and military forces is said to have engaged the militants in Palma town on 24 March; however, it was forced to temporarily disperse after being overwhelmed by militants who were using “heavy, new weapons of attack”, as per government accounts. Reinforcements were deployed and fighting is ongoing as of the afternoon of 25 March, mainly south of Palma town.

Al-Sunnah’s comeback

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, immediate suspicion has fallen on the Islamic State-aligned al-Sunnah militant group, which remains the pre-eminent security threat throughout Cabo Delgado province.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that al-Sunnah members had travelled in recent days (or even weeks) to Palma from the group’s strongholds in the towns of Mocimboa da Praia and Nhica do Rovuma. Members of the group are also said to have concealed themselves among the local population prior to the attack in Palma town.

A false dawn

The Palma attacks come after a reported lull in activity by al-Sunnah, which has been attributed to the success of the government’s counter-insurgency strategy. This has involved intensified ground and air strikes targeting hideouts and supply networks, along with precision missions against suspected group leaders. It has also been suggested that al-Sunnah may have exhausted its food, arms and munitions during its intensified campaign in 2020, which saw more than 400 attacks – the most in a year since the group was established in 2017. The lull of violence was also attributed to the rainy season, which may have complicated the movement of militant cells across Cabo Delgado province’s northern-most districts.

Conspicuous timing

While the motive for the attack is unknown, its timing is noteworthy.

For one, it was initiated on the exact day that oil and gas multinational, Total, confirmed that it will gradually resume work on its gas plant in the Afungi peninsula after the suspension of activity and the evacuation of staff in January. As per Total, the decision to resume activity was based on the implementation of key security measures in and around the Afungi peninsula. Most significant among these was the establishment of a heavily fortified security zone – 25 kilometres in radius – encompassing both the town of Palma and LNG facilities. Security within the zone would be solely provided by the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM), with key private contractor Dyck Advisory Group set to withdraw from the country as of 06 April.

Second, the attack follows increased non-combative engagement by the United States (US) in the local insurgency. First, on 10 March, the US blacklisted al-Sunnah over its ties to the Islamic State. Al-Sunnah’s purported leader, Abu Yasir Hassan, was also named by the US as a specially designated global terrorist. The designation prevents any travel by members of the group to the US, mandates a freeze in group members’ US-based assets, and criminalises any business and/or support for the group.

Days later, on 16 March, the US government confirmed that it has deployed a small contingent of its “Green Beret” special forces to Mozambique in order to train its Mozambican counterparts in specialised counter-terrorism strategies. The Green Berets will be stationed in Mozambique for a period of two months and will not be formally engaged in any combative roles.

The Signal

In the immediate term, clashes between al-Sunnah and state security forces are expected to continue in Palma and surrounding areas. Precedent from a similar attack against the Cabo Delgado town of Mocimboa da Praia in August 2020 suggests that the group has the capacity to hold territory, at least for a short period of time (several days) and, in the case of parts of Mocimboa da Praia – far longer. Although the dynamics of the Palma attack differ to that of the Mocimboa da Praia incursion – mainly as the latter involved an assault on the town initiated from outside, while the Palma attack was seemingly undertaken chiefly by implanted cells – the most recent assault may have been a precursor to more extensive al-Sunnah violence in Palma and its surrounds in the coming hours. That said, a militant capture of the town of Palma is not anticipated at this time given the significant operational resources such an undertaking would require, and a strong response from the government.

Nonetheless, until the situation stabilises, significant operational, travel and communication disruptions should be expected in Palma district. This is on account of the various stand-fast orders in place across the district, and efforts by security forces to limit the mobility and communications of al-Sunnah. The disruptions may extend into the neighbouring districts of Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. Pemba has thus far been unaffected and will continue to act as a receiving point for those evacuated by air from Palma district (most likely from the Afungi peninsula airstrip).

More broadly, the attack by al-Sunnah on Palma was not unexpected. Despite its purported weakening, al-Sunnah has a firmly established operational presence in and around Palma district. As evidence, the group engaged in nine conflict events within a 25-kilometre radius of the Afungi peninsula between August 2020 and February 2021. Furthermore, the August 2020 Mocimboa da Praia incursion showed the capabilities of the group to target large population centres. Al-Sunnah is also known to have local collaborators in the town of Palma and other areas of Cabo Delgado; prior to the 01 January attack in Total’s compound, militants are said to have immersed themselves within the local population. And on 24 February, security forces claimed to have arrested four informants of the group in Nangade district. They were said to have disguised themselves as informal traders for fish, footwear and cellphone airtime, and reportedly provided al-Sunnah with information on convoys passing through Nangade.

While the motive for the attack has yet to be established, it is likely multifaceted in nature. In this case, it may encompass retaliating against Mozambique’s forward offensive and recent actions by the US; dealing a blow to efforts to resume LNG operations; and gathering food, monetary and other supplies. While countering government offensives is within the established modus operandi of the group, its purported operational setbacks may have prompted a more significant attack to replenish stocks and highlight the group’s relevance. This, with a view to dulling the optimism that was generated by the counterinsurgency and associated confidence that vital LNG operations could resume. Recent engagement by the US may have equally prompted al-Sunnah to expedite a symbolic attack, possibly to reflect that it is unmoved by the intervention. In this case, targeting the strategic town of Palma in such a manner and at such a critical time sends a clear message; it affirms that the group remains a major security threat despite (credible) talk of its weakening. It also underscores the deficiencies of the current security measures in Palma, and the group’s ability and resolve to strike at Mozambique’s most prized and secured interests.

The fact that al-Sunnah has attacked Palma on multiple occasions lends some credence to the hypothesis that the group may be recalibrating its strategy to target LNG-related interests. In prioritising such interests, it can deal a blow to the Mozambican government, foreign investors, and Mozambique’s bilateral partners (from where the investors hail), while garnering significant publicity for the group and its parent in the Islamic State. Importantly, in pursuing such a strategy, it could also exploit local grievances with the government and foreign multinational companies. This includes insufficient local benefit from the LNG projects, and corruption on the part of local officials. As recently as 17 March, residents of Palma attacked a food distribution centre after claiming that corrupt practices by local administrators had led to a food shortage for vulnerable communities; they were forcibly dispersed by security personnel.

In its seemingly new focus, al-Sunnah may thus scale up attacks on LNG-associated infrastructure and personnel. This may take the form of kidnappings targeting contractors, the sabotaging of LNG pipelines and infrastructure, incursions on LNG sites, and complex attacks against multinational and/or government facilities in major provincial urban centres such as Palma and Pemba. In terms of target profile, interests associated with the United States and France – such as ExxonMobil and Total – may be at the most acute threat due to the engagement of the aforementioned countries in counter-terrorism operations against Islamic State interests in the Levant. That said, there is little evidence to suggest that the group will completely diverge from its usual modus operandi of targeting civilian, state and security interests across northern Cabo Delgado province. Commercial interests such as banks may also come under attack as the group seeks to bolster its financial resources.

Generally speaking, al-Sunnah’s capabilities and its associated threat will remain constant – and potentially grow – in the foreseeable future until Mozambique and its international partners agree to a coordinated combat response. The group’s ability to penetrate what was supposed to be a heavily fortified area is an indication that current security measures are inadequate. While a local solution is viewed as most preferable by external partners (as seen by the limited intervention by the United States) there is reason to suggest that Mozambique may not have the capacity to deal with al-Sunnah singularly and effectively. Accordingly, the coming weeks could see the re-assessment of current security measures, with a stronger lobby by investors to acquire their own private security. Stronger intervention by France and the United States may also be sought.

The recent attack will likely cause further delays to the LNG timeline. At the time of writing, none of the three major interests in the LNG industry – Total, Eni and ExxonMobil – had formally responded to the recent incident. However, the January decision to evacuate contractors suggests that Total is likely to defer plans to resume operations at its plant. Although the company recently affirmed that it is still on track to commence commercial LNG exports by 2024, the succession of disruptions and prevailing insecurity could see this only occur closer to 2025. In the case of ExxonMobil, the attack may further delay and possibly prompt a downscaling of the company’s final investment decision – which was touted at USD 30 billion in 2019 – as it awaits assurances on the security environment. Least affected by prevailing insecurity is Eni, whose offshore facility is seen as largely immune to the land-based threat. Barring any unforeseen events, such as increased maritime insecurity or natural disasters, Eni is likely to accomplish its objective of producing LNG by 2022.

Mozambique’s economy is expected to recover in 2021; however, the magnitude of the recovery could be undercut by disruptions to the LNG sector. In its World Economic Outlook, the World Bank forecast economic growth of 2.8 percent for Mozambique in the current year, up from a 0.8 percent contraction in 2020. Central to the recovery is construction activity related to the LNG industry and the gradual normalisation of other demand- and supply-side activity that had been blunted by the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, constant disruptions to Total’s activity – which comprises a significant portion of fixed capital expenditure – poses an acute downside risk to the current year’s growth outlook. Dampened growth will threaten the country’s consolidation efforts, especially its bid to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio – which stands at more than 100 percent. It will also perpetuate ongoing internal and external vulnerabilities. Nonetheless, due to the ruling FRELIMO party’s firm grip on all key political structures, prevailing insecurity and its economic ramifications are not expected to have any political ramifications unless they catalyse significant disinvestment and/or divestment, which is not expected at present.