MPC Meeting: What will the Sarb decide?

Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, will deliver an address on the decisions of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee. The jury is still out on whether they will make any changes. Just yesterday CPI for February came in lower at 2.9 per cent. Investec Chief Economist, Annabel Bishop joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 11:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)