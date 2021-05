Shareholders of Crystal Telecom on Tuesday May 4, became direct shareholders of MTN Rwanda as the telco listed its shares on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. A total of 1,350,886,600 ordinary shares were registered with the RSE at an initial listing price of Rwf269 per ordinary share. In today’s episode we bring you the health analysis of Rwanda stock exchange coupled with the most talked about listing entry in a long time.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 17 May 2021 09:23:49 GMT