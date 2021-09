Share

Multi-billion dollar investment in Africa’s food systems

The president of International Fund For Agriculture Development (IFAD) Gilbert Houngbo shared his expertise on how Africa can achieve its SDGs and turn rural regions into engines of economic growth through improved food systems. He also stressed the need for responsible investment in targeted areas of agriculture along with a 3-year multi-billion dollar investment plan for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 18:25:09 GMT