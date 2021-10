Share

Naira continues drop across official FX windows

The naira has continued its steady depreciation against the dollar at the official FX markets, despite interventions by the Central Bank. Traders at Access Bank, say they expect the same sentiments as demand continues to outweigh supply. Senator Audu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in the Fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 06 Oct 2021 12:08:22 GMT