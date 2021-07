Share

Naira drops 3.9% at parallel market

The naira closed at 525 to a dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a discontinuation of forex sales to BDCs on Tuesday. The apex bank says it will channel a portion of the weekly allocation given to BDCs to banks. Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the latest developments.

Thu, 29 Jul 2021 12:07:56 GMT