Naira gains across official markets

The naira showed resilience against the dollar on Thursday, gaining by as much as 1 naira 12 kobo at the I&E window. Similar close was seen at the NAFEX rate, despite the illiquidity in the market. Bosun Obembe, FX and Derivatives trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 27 Aug 2021 12:10:46 GMT