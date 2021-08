Share

Naira gains further at the parallel market

The naira appreciated against the dollar by 4 naira at the parallel market on Monday as the CBN decision to discontinue sales of FX to Bureau De Change operators enters it first week today. Chioma Udu, FX dealer with GTBank joins CNBC Africa for a review of the Fixed Income and FX markets.

Tue, 03 Aug 2021 12:12:08 GMT