Naira records decline across official windows

The naira continued its fall at the official foreign exchange market, dropping by as much as one naira at the Investors’ & Exporters’ window and 44 kobo at the NAFEX rate. Bosun Obembe, an FX and Derivatives Trader from Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities at the FX and Fixed Income markets.

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 11:54:35 GMT