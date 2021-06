Naira slides at the parallel market The naira hit a three-and-a-half-year low at the parallel market on Monday. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to discuss what leading this decline.

Tue Jun 08 2021 | 12:25:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Tue Jun 08 2021 | 12:25:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.