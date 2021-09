Share

Naira strengthens at I&E window to 410 naira to the dollar

The naira strengthened at the Investors and Exporters window by 46 kobo to 410-naira 67 kobo to the dollar despite market illiquidity in the forex market and continued bid by corporates to clear backlog of obligations. Taiwo Olajubu, Team Member, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 08 Sep 2021 12:04:03 GMT