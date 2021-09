Share

Naira weakens at official Fx market

The naira lost some ground against the dollars at the official forex market ahead of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee later today. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank say they expect the Central Bank to conduct its biweekly retail forex auction today. Dimeji Obasa, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins me to discuss the forex market and preview the MPC's decision.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 12:36:33 GMT