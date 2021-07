Share

Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO breaks down the bourse’s half-year performance

The blue-chip companies continue to be the favourite for investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in the first half of the year. CNBC Africa spoke with the Chief Executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Geoffrey Odundo, on the performance of the bourse in the first six months to June 2021.

Mon, 12 Jul 2021 10:47:26 GMT