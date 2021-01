Naspers SA CEO: Why digital transformation is key to driving inclusive growth in Africa

Covid-19 has accelerated the need for digital transformation, to build inclusive economic growth in Africa. Technology is also set to play a big role on trade across the continent, with the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. Naspers South Africa CEO, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 20:11:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)