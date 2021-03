Nedbank CEO Mike Brown reflects on difficult year, calls for speedy rollout of vaccines

2020 has been an uphill battle for the financial services sector with the last of the big four banks, Nedbank reporting 56 per cent dive in headline earnings for the year ended December 2020, and a 3.5 per cent drop in revenue. But they insist they have managed to maintain profitability. Nedbank CEO, Mike Brown joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 11:03:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)