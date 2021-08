Share

Nedbank resumes dividend, lowers growth outlook

Nedbank has resumed paying dividend after declaring strong capital and liquidity positions in its fiscal first half. The bank has recorded a 148 per cent increase in headline earnings year on year but remained 24 per cent below its 2019 level during the same period. Nedbank CEO, Mike Brown joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 11 Aug 2021 12:28:59 GMT