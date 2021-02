Nersa on self-generation of power: Here’s what you need to know

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa is allowing miners to use solar power. The approval of this licence sends a positive message to mining companies and their investors, in terms of sustainability and growth in mining operations in the country. Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator Member at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 26 2021 | 12:06:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)