New sustainable fishing agreement to boost Seychelles blue economy

The EU-Seychelles fisheries agreement, first concluded in 1984, has recently been updated with new fishing opportunities and financial contributions from the EU. Another critical addition to the agreement is the sustainability aspect! CNBC Africa’s Ridhima Shukla, spoke to the Minister of Fisheries in Seychelles, Jean-Francois Ferrari, for more.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 15:02:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)