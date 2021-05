NGX All-Share Index down just over 3% in May



It's the last trading week for the month of May and the equities market in Nigeria has lost over three per cent. As Nigeria’s third Monetary Policy Committee meeting begins today, Rotimi Fakayejo, a Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Mon, 24 May 2021 14:41:03 GMT

